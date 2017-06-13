Mealybugs sucking life out of rain trees, says study

more-in

Are you wondering, why giant trees in your neighbourhood with their branches stretching to the sky are dry and leafless, and why their barks are covered with clumps of white parasites? Blame the bugs say officials from the Tree and Garden Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). A primary report by the Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli states that the rain trees are dying due to mealybugs.

As per the data, over 100 rain trees have died within a span of one and half years. However, the NMMC has roped in experts from Dapoli following criticism from residents for carving a dead rain tree in Vashi rather than trying to save it.

Tushar Pawar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Solid Waste Management and Garden Department and Tree Authority, said, “We have received a primary report from the Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli. The report says the primary reason for the death of healthy rain trees was mealybugs.” He said pesticides would be sprayed on the trees during the rains. Mr. Pawar said, “The trees that have been just infected can be saved. We are in talks with authorities of Mindsapce - Business Parks Pvt. Ltd in Airoli where there was a similar issue with trees on the campus. They were able to save few trees.”

As a further plan of action, the official said that they would stop planting rain trees in Navi Mumbai. “Rain trees are not native trees while mealybug insects are found in moist, warm climates. They feed on plant juices of greenhouse plants, houseplants, and subtropical trees and act as a vector for several plant diseases. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to stop plantation of rain trees and go in for native fruit bearing trees.” Mr. Pawar added that the suburban region under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was facing the same problem.

“The mealybug issue has been there since 2013-2014. Despite highlighting the issue, the NMMC has taken no action. The experts from Dapoli were called. However, they conducted the survey only two months ago. If the NMMC would have taken such steps three years ago, things could have been controlled,” said Arati Chauhan, who has been raising the issue of dwindling green cover in Navi Mumbai.

Manjit Kaur, a resident of Sector 17, Vashi, said, “The NMMC is not doing much to keep the trees healthy. Even near my society a lush green tree has been attacked by the mealybugs, one can see the white tiny insect on the truck and all over the bark. Even the concrete blocks on the footpath and the tar on roads are choking the trees to death. “The NMMC has now started de-concretisation of trees on the footpath. But what about the trees surrounded by tar on roads? Are the officials waiting for them to die as well? ” she asked.

As part of Vanmahotsav 2017-18, the corporation will plant 40,000 trees. Last year, the corporation planted only 20,000 trees.

Plantation drive

The officials have already started preparing for the Vanmahostav, which is observed on July 1 every year. The officials have started identifying areas to plant the saplings and are digging pits so that plantation drive can be carried out without hassles.