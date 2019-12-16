Mumbai

MCFC U-18 get season ban for referee assault

The Mumbai City FC Under-18 team has been suspended for the rest of the season and slapped a fine of ₹10 lakh for assaulting match official Umesh Patel during an MDFA Elite Division game last week.

Goalkeeper coach Abdul Qadeer and physio Jay Singh have been suspended for five years, while head coach Mohan Das and assistant coach Suprith Jathana have been suspended for one year. All four have been fined ₹25,000 each. Ten players — Mohammed Kaif Khan, Twain Fernandes, Aayush Kumar, Keith D’Souza, Wilsh D’Souza, Visahal Mali, Aman Dubey, Pratham Ghatnur, Karsten D’Souza and Ashley Koli — have also been suspended.

The Mumbai District Football Association Disciplinary Committee decided the punishment in a meeting at the Cooperage ground on Sunday, based on a report by match officials. The report said that after the match between Karnatak SA and Mumbai City FC Under-19, played on December 11 at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra, the Mumbai City team spat on the referee, humiliated and physically assaulted assistant referee Umesh Patel.

