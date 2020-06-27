MCA asks CM to bat for return from the pavilion

Mumbai

27 June 2020 00:09 IST

Association requests govt. to come up with guidelines for maidan cricket

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to release standard operating procedures (SOP) for resumption of maidan cricket activities.

The Hindu has accessed a letter written by Sanjay Naik, the MCA secretary, and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh, which was submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday. “As the governing body for cricket, we've followed all the directions/notifications of the government and will continue to do so in the future. At the same time, we have to understand that there are thousands of players who are anxiously waiting to get back to cricketing activities and pursue their careers. They have been patiently waiting for the pandemic to get over. However, it seems that we have to learn to live with the virus,” the letter stated.

“In these unprecedented times, we request you to kindly provide us some guidelines/standard operating procedures regarding getting back to cricket. We intend to keep all the players well informed so that they follow all the government guidelines. We would greatly appreciate it you could provide us with the necessary directions as to when and how we can resume cricketing activities.”

Advertising

Advertising

While the Centre has allowed training for top sportspersons at stadia, lack of guidelines and the fear of contracting the COVID-19 infection has resulted in cricket activities literally coming to a standstill in the Mecca of cricket.

The MCA is the custodian of all the cricket activities in Greater Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, along with parts of Raigad district in and around Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. With cricket coming to a halt, hundreds of curators and local coaches have been struggling to make ends meet.

Besides, the pandemic having coincided with the summer cricket window, which is primarily used for talent identification by hundreds of clubs, has resulted in increasing the concern of hundreds of young cricketers and their parents. “I wouldn’t mind resuming training of my son if there are proper guidelines in place and are adhered to. It’s too much of a risk if one full year goes waste without cricket,” said a parent of an 11-year-old cricketer who trains in Mulund, requesting anonymity.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had last week notified its affiliates, including MCA, that it is preparing SOP for resumption of domestic cricket. However, the MCA officials believe the BCCI guidelines will primarily deal with inter-State matches at all levels and feel the State government should try and clear doubts arising in young cricketers’ and their parents’ mind.