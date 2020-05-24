Mumbai

MbPT converts hospital into 120-bed COVID-19 facility

In solidarity: MbPT chairman and doctors visit MbPT hospital on Friday.

MbPT chairman checks on status of 102 patients

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has converted its 100-bed hospital into a 120-bed COVID-19 facility. Another 25 beds have been set aside for treating non-COVID-19 patients.

The MbPT hospital, which caters to nearly one lakh employees, pensioners and their families, has treated 333 COVID-19 patients and recorded 37 deaths over the past two months.

On Friday, MbPT chairman Sanjay Bhatia reviewed arrangements at the hospital and checked on the status of 102 patients: 72 positive cases and 32 suspected cases. Mr. Bhatia said, “I along with senior doctors visited the COVID-19 wards and ICUs to review the arrangements, boost the morale of health workers and check on the status of 102 patients.”

Mr. Bhatia said a security guard undergoing treatment at the hospital got up from his bed and saluted the visitors. He said, “I was impressed with the dedication of the nurses. They told me they are doing meditation regularly. I felt helpless to see patients in ICU wards.”

Mr. Bhatia stressed that there is a dire need to increase ICU beds and beds with oxygen support, as the number of patients were increasing by the day. He said, “My respect to the COVID-19 warriors who are working tirelessly in such difficult circumstances.”

