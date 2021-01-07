MBBS admission fraud: police hunt for accused

Complainant duped of ₹21.5 lakh

The CBD Belapur police are on the lookout for four people who duped people by promising admissions in a medical college in Dhule.

The police said Yogendra Pratap Singh, Narad Yadav, Jitendra Tyagi, and Kanika started Bidung and Solution Pvt Ltd in Belapur and contacted parents looking for MBBS admissions.

The complaint was filed by Rajendra Patil (45), a farmer from Dhule, who was duped of ₹21.5 lakh. Mr. Patil said he came in touch with the accused while looking for MBBS admissions online on December 5, 2020. On December 12, he and his son went to the accused’s office. While Mr. Singh and Mr. Tyagi introduced themselves as managers, Mr. Yadav said he was the director and their firm had a tie-up with ACPM medical college.

The accused said Mr. Patil would have to pay them ₹15 lakh in the first year, ₹19.5 lakh in the second year, ₹6.5 lakh in the third and fourth years, and ₹3.75 lakh in the final year. Mr. Patil then paid them ₹6.50 lakh.

On December 27, Mr. Patil was asked to meet the accused in a hotel on Surat bypass road in Dhule. Mr. Patil was given an admission form and the photo of a demand draft of ₹5.50 lakh in the name of the college. Mr. Patil then paid another ₹15 lakh to the accused.

Mr. Singh asked Mr. Patil to meet him at the college the next day. After waiting for a while, Mr. Patil’s son met the dean and found there was no admission in his name. Mr. Patil then found the accused’s office shut and their mobile numbers switched off.

The police filed a case on January 4 against the accused on charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust. “We have two more complainants who have been duped of ₹5.50 lakh,” senior police inspector Anil Patil said.