Mumbai Mayor in trouble, caught on camera manhandling woman

Mumbai Mayor and senior Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar found himself in the centre of a controversy on Tuesday after a video of him allegedly manhandling a woman in Santacruz went viral on social media. The Opposition has demanded that an FIR be filed against Mr. Mahadeshwar and that he tender an apology to the woman.

The incident took place when the three-time corporator from Santacruz (East) visited his ward following the death of a 52-year-old woman, Mala Nigam, and her 20-year-old son, Sanket, due to electrocution on Sunday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the mother and son were walking towards their house in Jai Bharat housing society amid heavy rain and wading through the waterlogged Golibar road when they were electrocuted. Nigam was reportedly electrocuted when she came into contact with a live wire and her son died while trying to save her life.

On Monday, Mr. Mahadeshwar visited the locality to attend the funeral and pacify relatives and local residents who had staged a rasta roko on the Western Express Highway on Sunday to protest the incident. In the video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, Mr. Mahadeshwar is seen interacting with the angry protesters who had brought traffic to a standstill in the area. Several locals and women surround Mr. Mahadeshwar and demand to know where he was at the time of the waterlogging when the residents were facing hardship. The Mayor can be heard telling the crowd that he had visited the hospital to console the bereaved family, but locals continue to question him.

A few seconds later, Mr. Mahadeshwar is seen twisting the hand of one of the women present in the crowd. He goes on to issue her a warning: “Don’t act smart. You don’t know who I am.” Several residents immediately take offence to the action and demand Mr. Mahadeshwar to let go of the woman’s hand. The security personnel then are seen escorting the Mayor from the locality when the crowd turns unruly and residents start raising their voice.

The video sparked widespread outrage across opposition parties. Nawab Malik, the Mumbai chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, said the Mayor was not the first citizen of the city, but a first-grade goon. “Is this how one behaves with a woman? He is acting like a goon in front of the crowd that is mourning the death of two innocent people due to the apathy of the civic body. He must immediately extend an apology to the woman,” he said.

‘Disastrous performance’

Yashomati Thakur, Congress State working president, demanded that the police take strict action against Mr. Mahadeshwar. She said, “The Mayor should be booked for sexual harassment. The people of Mumbai are suffering due to the civic body’s disastrous performance this monsoon and are expressing their anger. This Mayor can’t even show the patience to hear them out.” Ms. Thakur demanded Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to penalise Mr. Mahadeshwar for misbehaving with a woman.

Criticism was also heaped on the Mayor on Twitter. Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad said, “I condemn the behaviour of Shivsena’s Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar towards a women.” Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania tweeted, “I strongly condemn this.. What the hell is this? How dare the Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar twist the hand of a lady? Punish him immediately. We will not spare any person who misbehaves with women.” In a subsequent tweet, she said, “Make his resign or sack him!”

Mr. Mahadeshwar has not yet commented on the issue.