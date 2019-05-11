Mayor, corporators demand inquiry into lift crash death

After the death of a dentist in a lift crash at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, corporators and the Mayor have demanded an inquiry and questioned why the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was not informed about the accident.

The museum is owned by the BMC and run by the museum’s trust. In 2003, a tripartite pact was signed between the BMC, the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation and INTACH to restore the museum. While the Mayor is the chairperson of the trust and the BMC Commissioner is the co-chair, officials of the Bajaj Foundation are members of the trust.

On Friday, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar wrote a letter to the BMC Commissioner, which stated, “Despite being the chairperson of the trust, the museum’s managing trustees have not bothered to inform me of this accident. Despite being a medico-legal case, the injured were admitted to a private hospital. Because of the unpardonable mistakes of the museum’s officers and their apathy, I am being criticised by the media.” The Mayor said that as per a resolution passed in the BMC’s general assembly in 2016, the civic body should take over the administration of the museum from October.

Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh, who has been fighting to restore BMC’s control over the museum, also wrote to the Mayor on Thursday and Friday. In his letters, Mr. Shaikh pointed out that according to a corporation resolution, three experts were supposed to be appointed to the trust to run the management from 2015 to 2019.

He said, “The organisation that was blamed of wrongdoings continues to run the show. It was your responsibility to ensure the BMC resolution is implemented but not a single meeting has been held over the issue. Such organisations are running a civic property like a private property and holding cocktail shows. The resolution needs to be executed immediately.”

NCP corporator Rakhi Jadhav said, “Accountability needs to be fixed. We need to find out who is responsible for this unfortunate death and take appropriate action. The management has not even bothered to inform the BMC.”

The museum’s honorary director Tasneem Mehta said, “We had sent a letter to the Municipal Commissioner on May 1 as soon as we received the police report.”