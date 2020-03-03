May amend Municipal Corporation Act: State

The State government on Monday told the Bombay High Court (HC) it was considering amending the Municipal Corporation Act to empower corporations to seal establishments running without licences.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and R.I. Chagla was hearing a petition filed by one Kabita Jalui in September 2019. She was seeking action from the assistant municipal commissioner, R South ward, to shut down Amantran Restaurant at Evershine Millennium Paradise in Thakur village, Kandivali (East). She also wanted action to be taken against the restaurant for running without a licence.

In the previous hearing, the court had directed the State to explore the possibility of making stringent laws to curb the proliferation of illegal businesses in the food industry.

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had earlier told the HC he is taking measures to revamp BMC’s law department to reduce cases pending before the courts. He also said an IAS officer has been appointed to oversee the revamp and streamlining of the legal department.