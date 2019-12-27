Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle to start today

The Central Railway (CR) will start its Matheran to Aman Lodge shuttle on Friday. CR will run eight pairs of services (to and fro) on weekdays and 10 pairs on weekends. A trial with an empty rake was conducted on Wednesday.

The train will have one first class compartment and three second class compartments. The first service will start at 8.15 a.m. from Matheran to Aman Lodge and the last train on weekdays will depart from Aman Lodge at 3.55 p.m. On the weekend, two additional services in each direction have been added with the last train departing from Aman Lodge at 5.35 p.m.

During the monsoon this year, the tracks were washed away at 21 locations on the route between Neral and Matheran, leading to the toy train services being suspended. One engine and a few coaches were stranded at Matheran station during the season. The line was restored in early 2019 but was suspended in August due to heavy rain.

The narrow gauge light railway line was built in 1907 and has been on the UNESCO’s tentative list of Mountain Railways of India.