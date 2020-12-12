Mathadi workers to strike tomorrow

Navi Mumbai

12 December 2020 23:54 IST

State-wide protest likely to affect supply of vegetables, fruits

Mathadi workers have decided to go on a State-wide strike on Monday to protest the non-fulfilment of their demands. The strike is likely to affect the supply of vegetables and fruits in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and other parts of the State.

The demands of the workers include reformation of Mathadi boards, providing employment to their children, and considering them as essential services and providing them with passes to travel on trains.

Narendra Patil, former MLA and general secretary of Maharashtra State Mathadi Transport and General Workers Union, said, “The Central government is not serious about the issues of Mathadi workers. We were working even during the pandemic. Our five important leaders along with many other workers succumbed to COVID-19. We want the government to provide their families with monetary help.” Mr. Patil added the State should consider them as part of essential services. “The government has not shown any willingness to provide us with financial assistance and declare us as corona warriors,” he said.

Mr. Patil said the protest has been organised to remind the government about their pending demands. In the last 15 years, no appointments have been made to the Mathadi Board and Advisory Committee, he said.

Mathadi leader Shashikant Shinde said, “If a meeting with the government is not arranged soon, then we will intensify our protest. The previous government did not do anything for us, I believe the current State government will hear us out.”