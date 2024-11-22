ADVERTISEMENT

Maternal uncle arrested for killing three-year-old in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar

Published - November 22, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Mumbai

The body of the girl was found near a dump yard in the Hill Line Police Station jurisdiction after three days of the incident. Her body was found in a partially burnt state.

Snehal Mutha

Ulhasnagar police on Friday (November 22, 2024) arrested a man for allegedly killing his three-year-old niece in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The family of the deceased girl lodged a missing complaint around 11 P.M. on November 18. After investigation, police arrested the victim’s maternal uncle on Thursday.

According to police, the accused admitted that he hit the girl in a fun way and, she hit the wall and died on the spot. The girl was suffering from an ailment. The accused tried to destroy the evidence and discarded the body.

“The victim’s uncle confessed to the crime but claimed he had no intention of killing her and everything that happened was an accident. He was booked under Section 302 for destroying evidence,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Gore.

Following the missing complaint, a case was registered under sections 360 and 361 (offence of kidnapping).

