Massive fire breaks out in Taloja industrial area

A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Taloja industrial area in Navi Mumbai at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two fire officials sustained minor injuries while dousing the fire, which erupted in Azeocryst Organic Pvt Ltd at plot number 34 and spread to the adjoining factories in the area.
“An organic chemical company caught fire. Prima facie, it seems that a short circuit caused the blaze,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan from Taloja MIDC police station said.
The fire spread to Gauri Acids Pvt Ltd on plot number 32, and factories on plots 33 and 35.
Local residents said they heard loud blasts as chemical drums exploded in the factories. Around 14 fire tenders, including those from the MIDC, CIDCO and NMMC, reached the spot.
At the time of going to press, the cooling process was in progress.
“The structures of two factories were completely damaged. When a fire rages for over four hours, the strength of steel used in construction weakens. The continuous radiant heat emitted by the chemicals is the biggest challenge in the firefighting operation. The chain reaction of chemicals stored in barrels poses another challenge,” a fire officer from Taloja MIDC said.
“Though the incident was reported at Taloja MIDC police station, no FIR has been lodged yet. We are awaiting the report from the MIDC and other authorities to ascertain the cause of the fire,” Mr. Chavan said.
