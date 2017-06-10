Married man, lover end lives in Kandivali

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were involved in an illicit relationship, were found hanging from a tree in Kandivali on Friday night. Preliminary investigations suggest that they ended their lives as their families were opposed to the affair.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the deceased have been identified as Krishna Varthe and Nilam Bhoir, residents of the tribal settlement in the forest in Janupada, Kandivali (East). The bodies in a forest near their locality were seen by Nilam’s brother Mangesh, who alerted the police at around 11:30 p.m.

Dead on arrival

“We received a call at night and sent a team. Both were taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where they were declared dead before admission. No suicide note was found,” said senior inspector Dilip Yadav, Samta Nagar police station.

Mr. Yadav said Krishna, who was married and had two children, was having an affair with Nilam, a divorcee, and that their families, while aware of the relationship, did not approve of it.

“We believe that they committed suicide as their families didn’t accept their relationship. Doctors at Shatabdi Hospital have said that the deaths seem to be suicide, but we are probing the possibility of murder. They are believed to have died at least 20 hours before the bodies were discovered,” said Mr. Yadav.

Residents shocked

Residents of the tribal settlement said while most of them were aware of the affair, no one thought they would take such an extreme step. “All of us live here like a family. I saw both of them last month at the wedding ceremony of Krishna’s cousin. I knew about their relationship, but never thought they would do something like this,” said Kannu Kharvi, a resident.

A family member said Krishna, who was a gardener, left for work on Thursday and did not return. “He left home as usual on Thursday morning and that was the last time I saw him. His wife, who has been bed-ridden since she fractured her leg recently, has gone into shock,” said Krishna’s father Laxman.

The bodies were brought to the area on Saturday afternoon. Nilam, who lived with her parents, was working as a housemaid in the locality. “I got a call from her brother in the morning. I am extremely sad at what has happened,” said Shiva Sumare, one of her relatives.

The Samta Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death.