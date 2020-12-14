Married man arrested for murdering lover

Accused killed woman when she threatened to tell his wife about their child

The Kharghar police have arrested a 32-year-old married man for allegedly killing his 30-year-old lover.

The police said the accused, Pranit Tarpe, married four years ago and lived with his wife and three-year-old daughter at Nere village in Panvel. Two years ago, he met Razia alias Priya Shaikh, a resident of Kopra village, who worked in a bar. He started visiting her often and now they have a two-month-old daughter, the police said.

On Saturday, Shaikh was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe by her sister Ruksana Shaikh, brother Javed Shaikh and Mr. Tarpe. She was declared dead and the body was sent for post-mortem to Panvel rural hospital. Head injury was found to be the cause of death.

Senior police inspector Shatrughn Mali said, “We suspected murder as during admission, we were told that the woman had consumed poison. However, there were no traces of poison.” Mr. Mali said the accused fled on seeing the police and was caught at the hospital’s gate.

Mr. Mali said, “Shaikh often threatened Mr. Tarpe that she would tell his wife about their relationship and their child. On Saturday evening, they had a fight and in a fit of rage, Mr. Tarpe hit her head with a cooker’s lid, and she collapsed. Since there was no external bleeding, he informed her sister and brother, who stayed in a flat above them, that she had consumed poison.”