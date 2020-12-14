Married man arrested for murdering lover

The Kharghar police have arrested a 32-year-old married man for allegedly killing his 30-year-old lover.
The police said the accused, Pranit Tarpe, married four years ago and lived with his wife and three-year-old daughter at Nere village in Panvel. Two years ago, he met Razia alias Priya Shaikh, a resident of Kopra village, who worked in a bar. He started visiting her often and now they have a two-month-old daughter, the police said.
On Saturday, Shaikh was admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe by her sister Ruksana Shaikh, brother Javed Shaikh and Mr. Tarpe. She was declared dead and the body was sent for post-mortem to Panvel rural hospital. Head injury was found to be the cause of death.
Senior police inspector Shatrughn Mali said, “We suspected murder as during admission, we were told that the woman had consumed poison. However, there were no traces of poison.” Mr. Mali said the accused fled on seeing the police and was caught at the hospital’s gate.
Mr. Mali said, “Shaikh often threatened Mr. Tarpe that she would tell his wife about their relationship and their child. On Saturday evening, they had a fight and in a fit of rage, Mr. Tarpe hit her head with a cooker’s lid, and she collapsed. Since there was no external bleeding, he informed her sister and brother, who stayed in a flat above them, that she had consumed poison.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath