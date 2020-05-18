Mumbai

Marathi writer, playwright Ratnakar Matkari dead

File photo of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presenting Sangeet Natak Academi Awards 2003 to Ratnakar Matkari for his contribution to Marathi literature, in New Delhi on October 26, 2004.

File photo of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presenting Sangeet Natak Academi Awards 2003 to Ratnakar Matkari for his contribution to Marathi literature, in New Delhi on October 26, 2004.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

He was considered a pioneer of the children’s drama movement in Marathi.

Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari has died, family sources said on May 18.

Mr. Matkari, 81, considered a pioneer of the children’s drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol here late night on May 17, a BMC official said.

Mr. Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official added.

From story books for children to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.

In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well.”

“His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature,” Mr. Thackeray said.

