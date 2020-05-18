Marathi writer, playwright Ratnakar Matkari dead

Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari has died, family sources said on May 18.
Mr. Matkari, 81, considered a pioneer of the children’s drama movement in Marathi, died at a hospital in suburban Marol here late night on May 17, a BMC official said.
Mr. Matkari had tested coronavirus positive last week, the official added.
From story books for children to plays, his work in Marathi literature was phenomenal, a writer said.
In his condolence message, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well.”
“His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novel has enriched the world of Marathi literature,” Mr. Thackeray said.
