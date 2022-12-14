Marathi author Karandikar to return award

December 14, 2022 02:26 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

In protest against the Maharashtra government’s decision to scrap a literature award, and jury, for Kobad Gandhy’s memoir, ‘Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir’, Marathi author Anand Karandikar on Tuesday announced to return his award.

Less than a week after the Marathi Language Department announced the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 for a Marathi translation of the memoir by Anagha Lele, published by Lokwangmay Gruha, the Shinde-Fadnavis government rolled back the decision.

“The government’s move to take back the award of Lele is the absolute gagging of freedom of thoughts and freedom of expression,” Mr. Karandikar said.

He was selected for the same award under the ‘general literature’ category for his Marathi book titled ‘Vaicharik Ghusalan’.

On Monday, the State government issued an order stating that the decision of the selection committee had been reversed for ‘administrative reasons’, and the award for Lele, including a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, has been withdrawn.

“The committee has also been scrapped,” the order copy read.

