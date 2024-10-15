ADVERTISEMENT

Marathi actor Atul Parchure passes away at 57; CM Shinde says he was among his fans

Published - October 15, 2024 11:30 am IST - Mumbai

Atul Parchure, beloved Marathi actor, passes away after battling health complications, leaving fans and colleagues mourning his loss

PTI

Television actor Atul Parchure. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

“Well-known Marathi actor Atul Parchure, known for his comic roles, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday (October 14, 2024),” family sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parchure (57), who had recently recovered from cancer, was about to make a comeback on stage but suddenly developed health complications and his condition worsened in the last two days,” the sources said.

He started his career as a child actor and soon rose to fame with roles in plays such as "Tarun Turk, Mhatare Ark" and "Nati Goti". Parchure also acted in a host of Marathi and Hindi TV serials and films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took to social media platform X to express their condolences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shinde condoled Parchure's untimely death on behalf of the State Government and called himself one among thousands of the senior actor's fans.

"The news of his death was painful," the CM said, adding that the Marathi theatre and cinema have lost a talented actor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US