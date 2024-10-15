GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Marathi actor Atul Parchure passes away at 57; CM Shinde says he was among his fans

Atul Parchure, beloved Marathi actor, passes away after battling health complications, leaving fans and colleagues mourning his loss

Published - October 15, 2024 11:30 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Television actor Atul Parchure. File

Television actor Atul Parchure. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

“Well-known Marathi actor Atul Parchure, known for his comic roles, died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday (October 14, 2024),” family sources said.

“Parchure (57), who had recently recovered from cancer, was about to make a comeback on stage but suddenly developed health complications and his condition worsened in the last two days,” the sources said.

He started his career as a child actor and soon rose to fame with roles in plays such as "Tarun Turk, Mhatare Ark" and "Nati Goti". Parchure also acted in a host of Marathi and Hindi TV serials and films.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took to social media platform X to express their condolences.

Mr. Shinde condoled Parchure's untimely death on behalf of the State Government and called himself one among thousands of the senior actor's fans.

"The news of his death was painful," the CM said, adding that the Marathi theatre and cinema have lost a talented actor.

Published - October 15, 2024 11:30 am IST

