Maratha quota: Uddhav requests PM Modi to take steps to lift 50% ceiling

‘He intently heard us and we are hopeful that positive steps will be taken,’ the Chief Minister said addressing a press conference after a meeting with Modi which lasted for over 90 minutes.

A delegation led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to lift the 50% ceiling on reservation to ensure Marathas and OBCs continue to get benefits.

“Supreme Court scrapped the Maratha reservation and also the political reservation for OBCs in local civic bodies. We presented all the facts, and steps need to be taken for the same. He intently heard us and we are hopeful that positive steps will be taken,” said Mr. Thackeray addressing a press conference after a meeting with Mr. Modi which lasted for over 90 minutes.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan. Mr. Chavan heads the State Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, along with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan. meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 8, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia

“The Centre has moved the apex court in this issue. But merely giving rights to State to grant reservation will not be enough as the reservation ceiling limit is fixed at 50%. That needs to be changed and we appealed to him that the Centre should argue this point in the Supreme Court,” said Mr Chavan.

Maratha reservation: A timeline of events

Mr. Chavan said that the scrapping of political reservation of the OBCs is also a result of 50% cap on reservation as it was mentioned in the court order. “This has happened in Maharashtra today, but could be a national issue tomorrow and needs to addressed at the earliest. It is the Centre which is empowered to take the decision of changing 50% reservation limit. If the Centre takes the position in court, then the State will be happy to support,” he said, adding that the State too was moving the Supreme Court.

The delegation also raised the issue of reservation in promotions that was being delayed due to various court orders. Mr. Modi was urged to announce a national uniform policy as many other States too were battling with this problem.

Mr. Thackeray said that the delegation, which was also joined by State’s Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, discussed a total of 12 subjects with Mr. Modi and submitted a detailed letter of demand to him. The Chief Minister said that he was happy with the discussion. “Yes, I had a personal meeting with him without delegation as well. Even though we are not politically together, we do share personal relations. I was officially meeting him as the Prime Minister of the country. What is wrong in it?” he said.

Metro car shed

The delegation discussed the issue of shifting of the Metro car shed in Aarey colony, pending GST compensation worth ₹24,306 crore to Maharashtra, a new Beed model for the effective implementation of crop insurance scheme, expediting permission processes for bulk drug park planned in Raigad district, increased frequency of cyclones on western coast of the State and the need to revise aid norms of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), pending funds for civic bodies from the 14th Finance Commission, according classical language status to Marathi which is pending with the Central government and appointment of 12 MLCs in State Council from Governor’s quota.

“Maharashtra is being run by the State government which enjoys total majority, despite which a proposal to appoint 12 MLCs on the State Council has been pending with the Governor. We requested Prime Minister ji to speak to Governor Bhagat singh Koshyari to ensure the same is followed,” said Mr. Pawar.

Mr. Pawar, who is also the Maharashtra Finance Minister, said that the Beed model of crop insurance mandated that under State’s Cup and Cap model insurance companies could not profit more than 20% and risk would be maximum of 10% than the premium. “The Agriculture Department can be given directions to implement the same,” he said.