Maratha quota stir | Jarange Patil to end protest today; meeting with Chief Minister Shinde under way

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil declares an end to their protest, expressing satisfaction with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s efforts for issuing Gazette in accordance to their demands. “Our request has been accepted, and we will receive the letter from him. “

“We will accept the letter from him (Mr. Shinde). I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister and call off the protest…” he said. Currently, Mr. Jarange-Patil and his thousands of supporters are camping in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi.

Mr. Shinde will soon be meeting with Mr. Patil and other protestors.

Chief Minister Shinde’s meeting with Jarange assumes significance after the State government on Friday night came out with a draft ordinance regarding the reservation demands of Marathas.

The government came out with the ordinance as per Mr. Jarange’s demand, and a team of government officials visited him last night at the camp site.

One notable amendment in the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, De-notified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012, is the inclusion of the term “Sage-soyare” in the definition section.

This term encompasses relatives of the applicant’s father, grandfather, great grandfather, and earlier generations, formed out of marriages within the same castes. This includes relations formed through marriages within the same caste.

Upon submitting an affidavit establishing relations with blood relatives, officials would conduct field inquiries for verification of the application, before issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

“Kunbi caste certificates shall be promptly issued upon confirming Kunbi record,” the Gazette said.

The amendments also address the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to relatives belonging to the Maratha community, whose Kunbi records have been verified. Provisions for field inquiries to establish traditional marriages within the same caste have been outlined.

“Individuals seeking Kunbi caste certificates must provide proof of marriages within the same caste. Following due verification, the competent authority will issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible applicants,” it read.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the caste certification process, ensuring a fair and streamlined procedure for all eligible applicants, the order said.

