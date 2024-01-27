ADVERTISEMENT

Maratha quota stir | Jarange Patil to end protest today; meeting with Chief Minister Shinde under way

January 27, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

During his speech on January 26, Mr. Jarange had warned that he and his supporters would enter Mumbai the next day for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met.

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with supporters during a protest demanding Maratha reservation, in Navi Mumbai on January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil declares an end to their protest, expressing satisfaction with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s efforts for issuing Gazette in accordance to their demands. “Our request has been accepted, and we will receive the letter from him. “

“We will accept the letter from him (Mr. Shinde). I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister and call off the protest…” he said. Currently, Mr. Jarange-Patil and his thousands of supporters are camping in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi.

Mr. Shinde will soon be meeting with Mr. Patil and other protestors.

ALSO READ
What has led to the Maratha quota agitation? | Explained

Chief Minister Shinde’s meeting with Jarange assumes significance after the State government on Friday night came out with a draft ordinance regarding the reservation demands of Marathas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government came out with the ordinance as per Mr. Jarange’s demand, and a team of government officials visited him last night at the camp site.

One notable amendment in the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, De-notified Tribes (Vimukta Jatis), Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate Rules, 2012, is the inclusion of the term “Sage-soyare” in the definition section.

This term encompasses relatives of the applicant’s father, grandfather, great grandfather, and earlier generations, formed out of marriages within the same castes. This includes relations formed through marriages within the same caste.

Upon submitting an affidavit establishing relations with blood relatives, officials would conduct field inquiries for verification of the application, before issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

“Kunbi caste certificates shall be promptly issued upon confirming Kunbi record,” the Gazette said.

The amendments also address the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to relatives belonging to the Maratha community, whose Kunbi records have been verified. Provisions for field inquiries to establish traditional marriages within the same caste have been outlined.

“Individuals seeking Kunbi caste certificates must provide proof of marriages within the same caste. Following due verification, the competent authority will issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible applicants,” it read.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the caste certification process, ensuring a fair and streamlined procedure for all eligible applicants, the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US