GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maratha quota stir | Jarange Patil to end protest, meet Chief Minister Shinde

During his speech on January 26, Mr. Jarange had warned that he and his supporters would enter Mumbai the next day for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met.

January 27, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with supporters during a protest demanding Maratha reservation, in Navi Mumbai on January 26, 2024.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with supporters during a protest demanding Maratha reservation, in Navi Mumbai on January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil declares an end to their protest, expressing satisfaction with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s efforts for issuing Gazette in accordance to their demands. “Our request has been accepted, and we will receive the letter from him.

“We will accept the letter from him (Mr. Shinde). I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister and call off the protest…” he said. Currently, Mr. Jarange-Patil and his thousands of supporters are camping in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi.

Mr. Shinde will soon be meeting with Mr. Patil and other protestors.

Chief Minister Shinde’s meeting with Jarange assumes significance after the state government on Friday night came out with a draft ordinance regarding the reservation demands of Marathas.

The government came out with the ordinance as per Mr. Jarange’s demand, and a team of government officials visited him last night at the camp site.

During his speech on January 26, Mr. Jarange had warned that he and his supporters would enter Mumbai the next day for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met by Friday night.

He also made a fresh demand that the government amend its free education policy to include all Marathas until the benefit of reservation becomes available for the entire community.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.