Maratha quota stir | Jarange Patil to end protest, meet Chief Minister Shinde

January 27, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST

Pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil declares an end to their protest, expressing satisfaction with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s efforts for issuing Gazette in accordance to their demands. “Our request has been accepted, and we will receive the letter from him.

“We will accept the letter from him (Mr. Shinde). I will drink juice by the hands of the Chief Minister and call off the protest…” he said. Currently, Mr. Jarange-Patil and his thousands of supporters are camping in Navi Mumbai’s Vashi.

Mr. Shinde will soon be meeting with Mr. Patil and other protestors.

Chief Minister Shinde’s meeting with Jarange assumes significance after the state government on Friday night came out with a draft ordinance regarding the reservation demands of Marathas.

The government came out with the ordinance as per Mr. Jarange’s demand, and a team of government officials visited him last night at the camp site.

During his speech on January 26, Mr. Jarange had warned that he and his supporters would enter Mumbai the next day for their planned protest at Azad Maidan ground if their demands were not met by Friday night.

He also made a fresh demand that the government amend its free education policy to include all Marathas until the benefit of reservation becomes available for the entire community.

(With inputs from PTI)