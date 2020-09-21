Maratha quota: State files plea before larger SC Bench

Mumbai

‘CM will address community’s concerns’

The Maharashtra government on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court to vacate its stay on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education.

Last week, the apex court referred the case to a larger Bench to decide on its constitutional validity.

“We have moved the Supreme Court. This is a judicial process and we have taken the first step. On behalf of the State government, I appeal to all those who are protesting, to show restraint as not a single party or State government is against their demands,” said Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the community’s concerns in a day or two. “Admissions and recruitments have been halted due to the stay. We have highlighted these issues in our petition,” said Mr. Chavan.

The minister said the State Assembly had unanimously passed the Bill to provide reservation to the Marathas. “There are no two voices over this. But we have to follow the judicial process,” he said.

NCP State president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said the committee set up by the State government is taking into consideration the opinions of law experts on how to go ahead with the legal battle.