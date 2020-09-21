Maratha quota: State files plea before larger SC Bench

The Maharashtra government on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court to vacate its stay on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education.
Last week, the apex court referred the case to a larger Bench to decide on its constitutional validity.
“We have moved the Supreme Court. This is a judicial process and we have taken the first step. On behalf of the State government, I appeal to all those who are protesting, to show restraint as not a single party or State government is against their demands,” said Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.
He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the community’s concerns in a day or two. “Admissions and recruitments have been halted due to the stay. We have highlighted these issues in our petition,” said Mr. Chavan.
The minister said the State Assembly had unanimously passed the Bill to provide reservation to the Marathas. “There are no two voices over this. But we have to follow the judicial process,” he said.
NCP State president and Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil said the committee set up by the State government is taking into consideration the opinions of law experts on how to go ahead with the legal battle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath