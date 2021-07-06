Maratha quota: Maharashtra seeks Centre’s intervention

Mumbai

06 July 2021 01:56 IST

The Maharashtra State legislature on Monday passed two resolutions asking the Centre to intervene in the issue of reservation to OBCs and the Maratha community.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal presented the resolution requesting the Central government to provide empirical data on OBCs to reinstate the political reservation of the community in local civic bodies. “The Supreme Court decision is not limited to Maharashtra. It will affect every State in the country, including those run by the BJP. The Centre must make empirical data available as sought by the top court,” he said.

The Assembly and Council also passed a resolution to ease the 50% limit on reservation to ensure Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) be given reservation benefits.

Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, presented the resolution saying that irrespective of the State or Centre having the right to declare Marathas as SEBC, unless the 50% cap on reservation is lifted, the community would not be able to enjoy the benefits.

“This is not limited to Marathas in Maharashtra. Many castes in different States are demanding the same and this needs to be handled by the Central government,” he said.

Mr. Chavan pointed out that the Supreme Court has rejected the revision petition filed by the Central government regarding 102nd constitutional amendment.

He also made a slew of announcements for SEBC candidates such as increasing the age-limit for some benefits to 43 years. “The 2014 candidates who received the appointment letter before the court order will be made permanent,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Bhujbal presented the correspondence between former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Niti Aayog seeking empirical data on the OBCs. He was replying to Mr. Fadnavis’ objection that the present tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not act as mandated by the Supreme Court by appointing the Backward Class Commission for 15 months.