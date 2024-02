Maratha quota leader Jarange threatens hunger strike on Feb 10, seeks clarity on draft notification

February 05, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Jalna

Activist Manoj Jarange, spearheading protests seeking the quota for Marathas under the OBC category, on February 5 threatened to launch a hunger strike on February 10 if the government failed to explain the scope of the term "blood relatives" mentioned in the draft notification issued last month.

The government had stated that blood relatives of a Maratha person with records to show he belongs to the Kunbi community would also be recognised as Kunbi, an agrarian community that falls under the OBC grouping.

Mr. Jarange has demanded that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to all Marathas in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarti village in Jalna district, Mr. Jarange claimed that 54 lakh documents related to the Kunbi caste have been discovered, and these prove that Marathas are Kunbis.

The activist said he would undertake a hunger strike if the government fails to provide a clear and satisfactory response by February 10 about the term "sage soyare" (blood relatives) mentioned in the draft notification on Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas.

Mr. Jarange claimed that nearly 39 lakh Marathas have benefitted from the protest for reservation, and the agitation has united the community, which was historically divided.

Some leaders of Maratha organisations have been posting messages on social media to divide the community instead of focussing on positive discussions about the reservation, he alleged and urged people to concentrate on unity.

