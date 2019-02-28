Maratha quota: 50% not the limit, says former AGI

A former Attorney General of India argued for Maharashtra government before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday and said as per a Supreme Court judgment, there is no bar to limit reservation upto 50%.

Mukul Rohatgi presented his arguments before a Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre which is hearing a bunch of petitions for and against the reservation in jobs and education for Marathas, since the beginning of the month.

Petitioners opposing the reservation had said that the 16% Maratha reservation crossed the 50% ceiling of reservation. However, Mr. Rohatgi said, “We have quantifiable data to show that the Maratha community is backward and hence, we had to go beyond 50%.”

He said the State has the power under Article 15 (4) of the Constitution to make any special provisions for the advancement of backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

The court said, “Reservation to a community can be accorded only after the President issues a notification after studying the issue along with the State’s governor.”

But Mr. Rohatgi said the State has the power to issue its own list of communities which it deems to be backward and in need of reservation.

Senior counsel V.A. Thorat pointed out that Article 29 gives the State the right to protect the interest of minorities as the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission report shows that Marathas are socially and educationally backward.

‘Not political’

The reservation is not political and does not allot any seats in the panchayat or any House of the State government, Mr. Thorat said. “We do not want political reservation only educational and social,” he said. He reitarated the argument made by Mr. Rohatgi and said, the State can make a law and a concurrent list. The laws of the State and the Centre can co-exist.

“Marathas are known as warriors but the last time we fought a war was 200 years ago so what are they doing since then?” Mr. Thorat asked. We need to look at it from a contemporary lens. In the changing world, we have to examine how Marathas are adapting.

The court again asked Mr. Thorat for data on the Maratha population. The hearing will continue on Thursday.