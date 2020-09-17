Maratha Kranti Morcha protests SC stay on quota

A week after the Supreme Court, in its interim order, stayed the implementation of the Maratha reservation for the current academic year, members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha held a protest at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi on Wednesday evening.
The group blamed former chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is the head of a sub-committee formed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issues related to the Maratha quota, for ignoring the community’s demands.
“Mr. Chavan was responsible for communicating with the advocate who was fighting our case in the SC. But neither did he brief the advocate properly nor appoint a known lawyer to represent us,” Narendra Patil, who led the agitation, said.
Mr. Patil said they were against the apex court’s decision. “It was the BJP-Shiv Sena government that took cognisance of our demands, and in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, only the Sena is concerned about the Marathas. Now the SC has stayed the reservation and no one knows how long this stay will go on for,” Mr. Patil said.
The SC has referred the petitions challenging the Maratha quota law of the State to a larger constitution Bench. “The State government was conducting admissions and recruitment as per the Maratha reservation law till the SC issued a stay. We want the State to carry on with the implementation of the quota till a larger constitution Bench hears the matter and gives its verdict,” Mr. Patil said.
