11 killed in Mumbai as 3-storey building collapses in heavy rain

NEW DELHI

10 June 2021 08:07 IST

Residents joined the fire and police officers in rescuing people and they took the seven injured to a hospital in the suburban Kandivali area.

A three-story dilapidated building collapsed following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said on Thursday.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam said.

Mr. Kadam said the building collapsed late on Wednesday. Heavy monsoon rains during the day had flooded several parts of the city.

NDTV said the building collapsed onto another structure in a slum in the Malad West area of Mumbai.

Mumbai recorded 222 millimeters of rain in 12 hours. Tidal waves that reached up to 4. 6 meters prevented the rainfall from being drained, and roads, rail tracks and neighbourhoods were left waterlogged.