Mumbai fire: 16 injured in blaze at residential building in Lalbaug area

Official said that the fire has been brought under control.

At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 a.m. on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

“It was a ‘level-one’ (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital,” the official said.

Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control, he added.