1 dead, 70 COVID-19 patients evacuated in Mumbai hospital fire

26 March 2021 08:05 IST

The fire broke out at the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup area shortly after midnight.

A COVID-19 patient died and 70 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Friday.

The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

There were reports that two patients had died but a BMC control room official said there was confirmation of only one fatality so far.