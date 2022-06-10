Many disgruntled BJP members are in touch, will soon join me, says Eknath Khadse

Eknath Khadse | Photo Credit: File photo

June 10, 2022 07:38 IST

He filed nomination for Maharashtra Council elections scheduled to be held on June 20

Filing his nomination for June 20 Maharashtra Council election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - turned - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday said that he is in touch with disgruntled MLAs of his former party and they will soon come and join him.

“Those who helped grow BJP in the State are outside and while those who had nothing to do with it, are now calling the shots inside. The group of leaders that was loyal to Mahajan (late Pramod Mahajan)-Munde (late Gopinath Munde) has now been completely sidelined. Many people are disgruntled over this and many have discussed this with me. A lot are ready to quit the party and join me,” he said after filing the nomination for the Council election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NCP State president and Minister Jayant Patil on Thursday announced the nomination of Council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar and Mr. Khadse for council. Mr. Khadse said that he worked for 40 years for the BJP but party instead made corruption allegations against him, conducted an inquiry, to the extent that all my accounts were seized, and he was asked to vacate his own house.

“How could I have stayed in the BJP? I joined the NCP. The BJP had denied me ticket in 2019 Assembly, but today NCP gave me Council nomination for which I am thankful,” he said.

Mr. Khadse hails from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra and is considered as one of the tallest leaders of Leva-Patil community which falls under OBC category. He was a key BJP leader when the party started spreading its roots in Maharashtra under leadership of late Gopinath Munde under party’s MADHAV (Mali, Dhangar, Vanjari communities) formula. His daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is a BJP MP from Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to presspersons, after filing his nomination, Mr. Khadse said that his objections are against the one who is presently running the party in the State. “Objections are against the one who is calling the shots and the one who is leading the party. I am of the firm view that ever since the arrival of Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s internal politics has completely changed,” he said.