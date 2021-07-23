Mumbai

3 dead, 7 injured in Govandi building collapse in Mumbai

A ground plus one floor structure in Mumbai's Govandi area collapsed in the wee hours of Friday resulting in death of three and injuring seven others.

The incident took place at 4.50 a.m. when a structure near Bombay City Hospital in Govandi's Shivaji Nagar collapsed. A total of 10 individuals were rushed to hospital, out of which seven were taken to Rajawadi and three to Sion hospital.

Names of the deceased are Neha Parvez Shaikh, (female, 35 years, declared brought dead), Mokar Zabir Shaikh, (male, 80 years, declared brought dead), Shamshad Shaikh, (female, 45years, declared dead).

The injured are Parvez Shaikh (male, 50 years), Amina Shaikh (female, 60 years), Amol Dhadei (male, 38 years), and Samol Singh (male, 25 years, stable).

Three patients at Sion hospital are stable. They are Moh. Faizel Qureshi (male, 21 years), Namra Qureshi (female, 17 years), Shahina Qureshi (female, 26 years).


