Man’s timely action controls gas leak in Turbhe MIDC

A gas leak from a dairy company in Turbhe MIDC on Monday was controlled in time by an Indira Nagar resident.

Around 10 a.m., an 18-year-old girl, Sheetal Chandanshiv, from Indira Nagar fell unconscious after inhaling ammonia while many others suffered from suffocation.

“Shailesh Tayade, who was a former employee of the dairy, knew about the valves. Hence, he rushed to the company and closed the particular valve. Of the 20,000 population in Indira Nagar, around 1,000 felt uneasy but none needed hospitalisation except for the girl,” Mahesh Kotivale, Shiv Sena head of Turbhe, said.

According to fire brigade officials, by the time they reached the leak had stopped after the valve was closed. “The excess pressure had caused a leak in one of the pipelines,” an officer from Vashi fire station said.

Ms. Chandanshiv, who was admitted to Vashi municipal hospital, was discharged by evening.