Man’s phone call sends police on wild goose chase

The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call about a triple murder, which put half the police station staff to work in these already stressful times. The accused, who was being questioned till night, could not even give a coherent reason behind his action.

The Thane Police control room received a call at 1 a.m., with a Marathi-speaking man claiming that he had seen three people getting murdered in Bhiwandi. The caller told the control room officer that the victims were two women and a man, and that their bodies were being taken in a private vehicle to Ashirwad Hospital in Kamatghar, Bhiwandi.

“We sent teams to the hospital but could not find any evidence to support his claims. We also searched the entire premises with the same result. We then started looking for the vehicle that the caller had mentioned, as he had given us the licence plate number as well,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde, Zone II, Thane Police, said.

After a while, the vehicle was found parked close to the hospital but no signs of bodies having been ferried in it were found.

The police then obtained the location of the caller’s number and found him in the same vicinity. He was identified as Mahadev Chevle (50), a resident of Brahmanand Nagar in Bhiwandi. Mr. Chevle was taken to Narpoli police station and questioned. Despite extensive inquiries, the police have not found any motive or even a link between him and the vehicle in question, so far.

“Mr. Chevle keeps claiming that he finds it funny to put government servants to work, and that he had similarly targeted other police personnel and civic officials in the past,” Mr. Shinde said.

The police arrested Mr. Chevle and charged him with providing false information to a government servant under the Indian Penal Code.