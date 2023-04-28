ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Saunik is new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra

April 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mr. Saunik, who is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), will continue to hold charge of the Finance department

The Hindu Bureau

Manoj Saunik, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, was appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. He will succeed Manu Kumar Shrivastav who will superannuate on April 30.

Mr. Saunik, who is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), will continue to hold charge of the Finance department even after taking over as the new Chief Secretary.

Post-retirement Mr. Shrivastav will take over as State Commissioner (right to services) for five years or till he attains the age of 65, according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) Sujata Saunik, wife and batchmate of Mr. Saunik.

