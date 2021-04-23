Man with Remdesivir injections arrested in Kharghar

The central unit of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday evening arrested a 41-year-old man in Kharghar for allegedly trying to sell illegally obtained Remdesivir injections at a cost higher than the printed price and without a doctor’s prescription and a COVID-19 examination report.

Acting on information that a person would come near Little World Mall in Kharghar to sell the injections, a team led by senior police inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar laid a trap and arrested the accused identified as Harpinder Kapoor Singh. Two vials of Remdesivir were found in his car that was also seized.

According to the police, Mr. Singh said that he had purchased the injections from one Prachi in Nerul for ₹12,000 each and those were for sale at ₹20,000 each.

A case has been registered against the accused with the Kharghar police.