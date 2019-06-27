Man who robbed MLA on train held

The Kalyan railway police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly robbing Congress MLA Rahul Bondre when he was travelling to Mumbai by train.

The police said the accused, Ahmed Habibali Syed, had fled with a bag containing ₹51,000 in cash belonging to Mr. Bondre when the Vidarbha Express had halted at Kalyan on Monday.

According to the police, they could nab Mr. Syed with the help of CCTV camera footage from the railway station and a residential complex. A police team traced him to Nashik and recovered the stolen cash.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M.M. Makandar said Mr. Syed has three other theft cases filed against him at the Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway police stations. He said there has been a rise in thefts on trains at Kalyan and Thane. “The Government Railway Police are also on alert to curb the incidents,” Mr. Makandar said.

Mr. Bondre, in his complaint, had said a person entered the AC coach reserved for MLAs and fled with a bag which had the cash and an ATM card, and a file containing important documents. He tried chasing him, but the thief escaped.

Another MLA, the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raimulkar, who was travelling in Devagiri Express, was also robbed of ₹10,000 and his identity card on Monday. The police suspect the incident occurred between Thane and Kalyan stations. Mr. Makandar said Mr. Raimulkar’s case was being investigated.