Man who robbed MBBS student on train held

Ten days after a medical student fell off a moving train at Juinagar Station following a struggle with a robber, the Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested the accused, Santosh Bhikaji Kekan (28), from a hotel in Shil Phata.

Senior police inspector Suresh Patil of the Vashi GRP received a tip-off on Tuesday, following which he and a team from the Kalyan GRP reached the hotel and nabbed Mr. Kekan.

Rutuja Bodake (19), an MBBS student from Baroda, had fallen from the ladies compartment of a local train in a struggle with Mr. Kekan, around 11.50 p.m. on December 2 while on her way to meet her parents in Vashi. Mr. Kekan had robbed her of two mobile phones, gold earrings and ₹2,500, together amounting to ₹38,500.

“We found that the accused had got down at Manasarovar station from his friend Vipul Patil’s car. We found Mr. Patil with the help of traffic officials, and he identified Mr. Kekan in CCTV footage,” DCP, Railway, Samadhan Pawar said.

On December 6, the police visited Mr. Kekan’s house, but he pushed the officers and ran away. A case in this matter has been registered with the Kalyan taluka police. While police recovered the stolen bag from his house, the valuables are still missing. “After running away from home, he went to different lodges. We nabbed him from a hotel in Shil Phata. He has still not revealed what he did with the valuables,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Kekan, who has a diploma in mechanical engineering, worked with a firm in Wadala. He was not a habitual offender, and the police suspect had consumed some sedatives on the day of crime.

Mr. Kekan has denied the charges against him.