Man who molested minor used serial rapist’s methods: police

Navi Mumbai: While the Navi Mumbai Police are yet to identify a serial rapist wanted in at least nine cases of sexual abuse of minors, an unidentified miscreant adopted the same modus operandi and attempted to sexually abuse a 11-year-old in Turbhe village, police said on Friday.

Senior PI Satish Nikam, APMC police station, said, “The method used in this case is what the serial rapist has been using, so we suspected his role. But the victim and her mother, who saw the accused’s face clearly, said it wasn’t the serial rapist based on photos. The serial rapist is clean-shaven and speaks Hindi; the accused in this case wears a moustache and speaks Bengali-accented Hindi. We suspect it could be someone using the serial rapist’s methods.”

According to the FIR, the accused visited the victim’s house around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, and introduced himself as her father’s colleague. He convinced the victim’s mother to allow her to accompany him and molested her at the site for a new civic hospital. Mr. Nikam said, “He said he just shifted to the locality and wanted to show his house to them. He asked the victim’s nine-year-old brother to accompany him, but the latter declined. He then asked the victim to go with him, to which her mother agreed. He took her to the site of the new civic hospital and molested her. She escaped and told her mother.”

Police said a case has been registered under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (outraging modesty) and 511 (attempting to commit offences) and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.