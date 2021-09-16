Man, who killed friend, chopped body arrested

Two days after dismembered body parts of a man were found in a drain in Navi Mumbai, the APMC police have identified the victim by a tattoo and have also arrested one person.

‘Ravindra’ was tattooed on the right arm. During investigation, it was found that a missing person’s complaint with a similar description was filed by one Jyoti, wife of Ravindra alias Ravi Mandotiya (30), at Koparkhairane police station on September 11.

“Four teams were formed and on the basis of technical and CCTV evidence, the accused, who was Mandotiya’s friend and colleague, was arrested on September 14,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

Sumeetkumar Harishkumar Chouhan (27) and Mandotiya worked as sweepers at housing societies. Mr. Chouhan had borrowed ₹17,000 from Mandotiya and the latter threatened Mr. Chouhan to return his money.

On September 9, when Ms. Jyoti was away, the two met up at Mandotiya’s house to consume alcohol. Mr. Chouhan slit his throat and chopped the body into three parts in the bathroom. He also cleaned up the house.

“While the limbs were dumped in a drain in the APMC area, which were found on September 12, the torso was thrown in Mahape. The head was buried at Bonkode which was exhumed in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and the tehsildar on Thursday,” police inspector (crime) Anjum Bagwan said.

The accused is currently in police custody till September 22.