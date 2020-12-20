Man who conned 187 star hotels gets six months in jail

Navi Mumbai

20 December 2020 00:04 IST

The 63-year-old man who cheated at least 187 star hotels, was convicted within three days of his arrest by Vashi Judicial Magistrate First Class. The court sentenced him to six months simple imprisonment and a penalty of ₹2,000 after he pleaded guilty. The accused Vincent John had been conning hotels for nearly 24 years after he was fired from two star hotels.

According to Vashi police, the charge sheet was filed within 24 hours of his arrest and the trial lasted a little over 2 hours in which he pleaded guilty and the court convicted him. Mr. John was arrested on December 15 and remanded to police custody till December 18. On December 18, the police produced him again and he was convicted under Section 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust) and 380 (theft) of the India Penal Code.

A resident of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, Mr. John is a bachelor and has been a habitual offender, cheating star hotels by ordering costly liquor and cigarettes and paying for it.

“He will serve his sentence in Taloja jail. If any other police station in the country seeks his custody in another case, he might face another court trial and conviction. He has been previously arrested by the police in other States, but we are not sure how many times or how many cases are registered across the country,” police inspector Pramod Toradmal from Vashi Police Station said.