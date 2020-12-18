Man who cheated 187 star hotels held

63-year-old wanted to take revenge after he was fired from two hotel jobs

A 63-year-old man who allegedly cheated 187 star hotels across the country just to avenge the insults after he was fired from two hotel jobs was recently arrested at Ghodbunder.

According to the Vashi police, Vincent John checked into Tunga Hotel in Vashi on December 12, posing as a businessman.

“Mr. John asked the hotel to book the banquet hall for a workshop his company was planning to organise, and also wanted a laptop for some work. The way he presented himself — having dressed up in suits and speaking fluent English — staff believed his claims. When the banquet hall was not used at the schedule time, the officials realised that he had fled from the hotel with the laptop,” Suresh Mengade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, said.

A case of cheating was registered at the Vashi police station. The police obtained CCTV footage and with the help of technical evidence, they found that Mr. John was a habitual offender. On December 15, he was traced to a hotel in Ghodbunder from where he was arrested.

Senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal from Vashi police station said that Mr. John, who is originally from Tamil Nadu, was employed as a driver with a star hotel in Hubli and as a commission-based agent with a hotel in Madhya Pradesh.

“He was fired from both the places because of his minor negligence. He had a grudge and hence he decided to cheat hotels across the country,” he said, adding that Mr. John intended to target 200 hotels by the end of this year.

The accused is unmarried, and he has used names like Therinathan, Michael Joseph, Dileep Stephen, Michale Farnado, Vijay Karan, Rajeev Desai, Nirmal, S.P. Kumar, Sanjay Machado, Sanjay Rane and Ravi Anand to dupe hotels in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

His modus operandi was to pose as a businessman, book a suite in a star hotel, and then claim of a conference that he planned to hold for the next one week in the hotel’s banquet hall. He would then order costly liquors and cigarettes and also ask the hotel to provide him a laptop. Eventually, he would leave the hotel with the liquor, cigarettes and laptop, and later sell them off. Using the money, he would book a flight ticket to another State to target a hotel there.

“He knew various languages which he used to speak to hotel authorities to make them believe that he was a well-known businessman,” Mr. Mengade said.

He was arrested under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded in police custody till Friday.