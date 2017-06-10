Man who came under train dies

Mumbai: The man who was trapped between the wheels of a local train and the tracks between Dadar and Matunga stations on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries at Sion Hospital on Friday.
The 24-year-old was identified as Karan Subhash Kharade from Bhayender. The railway police said Kharade was walking on the tracks and did not move to safety when the motorman of the approaching train honked at him, causing the motorman to apply the emergency brakes.
Kharade’s mobile phone recovered on the tracks helped police identify him. He was a student, and according to his family, had no issues which could have driven him to suicide. A railway police official, however, said prima facie it looked like suicide.
Datratray Pawar, Senior Inspector (GRP), Mumbai Central, said, “An accidental death report has been registered.”
