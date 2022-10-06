File photo of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The family received death threats from a man in Bihar, who has now been arrested | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mumbai police with the help of Bihar police has detained a man from Darbhanga for allegedly threatening to kill members of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's family on October 5.

The team of Bihar police arrested a man from Darbhanga Wednesday midnight and is bringing him to Mumbai. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Thursday.

A call was received on the landline number of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on October 5 threatening members of Indian billionaire and industrialist Mukesh Ambani's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy commissioner of police zone 2 Neelotpal had confirmed the same with The Hindu , saying, "A threat call has been received on the landline of the hospital and we are in the process of registering a FIR (First Information Report). The man arrested from Darbhanga is in transit to Mumbai."

"At 12.57 p.m. [October 5] and again at 5.04 p.m., a call was received at the call centre of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital threatening to blow up the hospital and threatening to take the lives of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The caller also threatened to blow up Antilia and gave multiple threats to members of the Ambani family," spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited.

Similar threat call was made at the same hospital on August 15 and the caller was arrested by the police.