Man wanted for supplying fake caste certificates held

An alleged serial offender, who was wanted by several police stations in Maharashtra and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for providing fake caste certificates to medical aspirants, has been arrested. A Mumbai Crime Branch officer and a constable posed as a father-son duo to trap the accused working with a hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

According to Crime Branch officials, Abdul Wahab Mirza (65) was wanted in cases where students were arrested while trying to get admission in medical colleges based on bogus certificates.

“As he was previously working as a tuberculosis and chest specialist in Mumbai, we suspected he might be working in the same field. After months of investigation, we learned that he was working at Index Medical College in Indore,” a Crime Branch officer said.

A team comprising assistant police inspector Riyaz Kazi and police constables Sahebrao Pawar, Vilas Shinde and Machindra Gawand, under the supervision of police inspector Vinay Ghorpade, kept a watch on the medical college.

“Our team asked to meet Mr. Mirza but was told that he was not present at the time. Mr. Pawar then told a nurse that Mr. Kazi was his son, and that he needed urgent treatment as he had chest pain. The nurse contacted Mr. Mirza, and he was taken into custody as soon as he arrived. He was later arrested,” the officer said.

Mr. Mirza is wanted in three offences by the JJ Marg police, two by Agripada police, and one case each by Bhoiwada, Nagpada, Sion and Kherwadi police. He is also wanted by the Chalisgaon police in Dhule, Laxmipuri police in Kolhapur, and the CBI for similar offences.

“Mr. Mirza was named as the supplier of fake certificates by nine MBBS aspirants arrested by the JJ Marg police in 2016, and another female aspirant arrested by them in 2017. We have informed the police stations concerned about his arrest and they will be seeking his custody,” the officer said.