Man wanted for stealing laptops held

Navi Mumbai

25 February 2020 02:16 IST

A man who stole laptops from vehicles parked outside offices has been arrested by the Vashi police.

Ravindra Kumar Santlal Gaund (37) was arrested last week after sub-inspector Kashinath Mane received a tip-off. “The accused used to work as a sales executive in Tata Docomo’s shop at Vashi Sector 17 and knew the parking areas of the executives. Since car windows are not tinted, the accused would find those with laptops kept inside and break the window with a screwdriver,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.

The police have seized eight laptops worth ₹1.75 lakh from the accused, of which six were stolen this year. Mr. Gaund has been remanded in police custody till February 27 and probe is under way.

