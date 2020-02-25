Man wanted for stealing laptops held

A man who stole laptops from vehicles parked outside offices has been arrested by the Vashi police.
Ravindra Kumar Santlal Gaund (37) was arrested last week after sub-inspector Kashinath Mane received a tip-off. “The accused used to work as a sales executive in Tata Docomo’s shop at Vashi Sector 17 and knew the parking areas of the executives. Since car windows are not tinted, the accused would find those with laptops kept inside and break the window with a screwdriver,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.
The police have seized eight laptops worth ₹1.75 lakh from the accused, of which six were stolen this year. Mr. Gaund has been remanded in police custody till February 27 and probe is under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.