Man wanted for cheating held after two years

Two years after he went into hiding, Sachin Zende, who duped over 350 people by promising flats in residential projects, was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Economic Offences Wing Unit 2 on Monday evening.

Police said Mr. Zende and his partners cheated several buyers under the name of projects like Nisarg Construction, Amrith Developers, Amrith Infracon, Nisarg Arcade and Nisarg Villa.

They would tell the buyers that they had residential projects in villages that had been acquired by CIDCO for Naina project. These included Harigram, Nere, Khoproli, Kundale and Wadki villages in Panvel taluka. Mr. Zende and his partners would collect the booking amount but would neither give possession, nor refund the money.

While his partners were arrested earlier, Mr. Zende had been absconding. “There were four FIRs against him with the Khandeshwar police station and one with trhe Shivaji Park police,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Pravin Patil, said.

Mr. Patil said several cases of cheque bouncing were also registered against Mr. Zende with several courts and 182 cases were registered against him with the consumer forum.

He was presented before court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody till August 17.