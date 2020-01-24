Man tries to rob relative, two held

Two men from Delhi, who had allegedly come to Navi Mumbai to rob a family on the instructions of a relative of the family, were arrested on Wednesday, while the main accused and one accomplice managed to flee.

Jishan Rizwan Khan (22), who hails from Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in Delhi, is a relative of Reshma Ali Mohammad Khan (41), a resident of Sector 21 in APMC. Ms. Khan’s husband works at the APMC fruit market and always keeps cash in the house, which Mr. Jishan was aware of.

“He knew that during the early hours of the day, her husband would be at the market. He thought she would be alone at home and arranged three accomplices from Delhi to rob the house,” police sub-inspector Deva Damale from APMC police station said.

Around 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Jishan — his face covered with a hand towel — and the men knocked on the door of Ms. Khan’s house. Mr. Jishan shouted from outside that he wanted to give his son’s wedding invitation.

“The complainant found the voice familiar and though the accused had not said who he was, she opened the door. On entering the house, the accused threatened her with a knife and told her to hand over valuables. But the complainant’s children were also at home, which the accused did not know. The kids pounced on the men, trying to protect their mother. Mr. Jishan attacked all of them with the knife and in the process, his face was unmasked and the family recognised him,” police inspector Basit Ali Sayyed said.

In the meantime, the neighbours hearing the family’s cries, came to help and caught hold of two of the men, while Mr. Jishan and the third accomplice managed to escape.

Ms. Khan, her daughter Tarannum (19), and sons Aman (17) and Chaman (15), received injuries on their hands and taken to hospital. While the others have been discharged, Tarannum has been admitted due to cuts on her veins.

The two arrested men have been identified as Shahbaz Sadiq Ali Khan (20) and Najeem Khan (21). They were arrested under Sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code and have been remanded in police custody till January 25.