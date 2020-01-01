Man threatens homemaker with morphed pictures

The APMC police are on the lookout for a man who morphed pictures of a woman’s face on to a semi-nude photo and sent it to her on social media.

The 35-year-old homemaker from Turbhe on Monday received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified person who introduced himself as Akash. The man had used her photo from Facebook and morphed it on to a semi-nude photo and sent it to her. He also sent her the photo on Facebook Messenger, threatening to send them to her friends and relatives, and make the pictures viral on social media.

“The accused is unidentified and the complainant does not suspect anyone. She also claims that she has no enemies. We are verifying the details of the number and IP address of the accused with the help of cyber cell,” police inspector Basit Ali Sayyed said.

The complainant had received the messages between 1.30 and 2.30 p.m., after which she registered a complaint with the police under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 D (stalking) of the IPC and sections of the IT Act.